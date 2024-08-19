Residents urged to close windows as barn on fire in Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Eleven fire engines have been called to a fire in Shirland this afternoon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a barn containing hay on Chesterfield Road on fire in Shirland just after 1 pm today (August 19).

Eleven fire engines were seen in the area tackling the blaze and residents were urged to close windows and doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most recent update from Fire and Rescue reads: “The incident has now been scaled down to five fire engines and two water carriers. Please continue to keep windows and doors closed in the local area.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening.

Related topics:ResidentsDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.