Residents urged to close windows as barn on fire in Derbyshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a barn containing hay on Chesterfield Road on fire in Shirland just after 1 pm today (August 19).
Eleven fire engines were seen in the area tackling the blaze and residents were urged to close windows and doors.
The most recent update from Fire and Rescue reads: “The incident has now been scaled down to five fire engines and two water carriers. Please continue to keep windows and doors closed in the local area.”
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.