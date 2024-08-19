Residents urged to close windows as barn on fire in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eleven fire engines have been called to a fire in Shirland this afternoon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a barn containing hay on Chesterfield Road on fire in Shirland just after 1 pm today (August 19).

Eleven fire engines were seen in the area tackling the blaze and residents were urged to close windows and doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most recent update from Fire and Rescue reads: “The incident has now been scaled down to five fire engines and two water carriers. Please continue to keep windows and doors closed in the local area.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews are expected to remain on scene into the evening.