Residents urged to close windows and doors as 10 fire crews battle “large wildfire” in the Peak District
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A large Peak District wildfire has seen 10 fire crews deployed to the scene – with residents urged to stay clear of the area and keep their windows and doors closed.
Emergency services are currently dealing with a large wildfire near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley.
A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “10 fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire are in attendance, supported by a water carrier and a Unimog.
“We are receiving a high number of calls regarding a smoke plume which can be seen in the area. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.
“A road closure is currently in place from the Errwood Hall car park. Please avoid the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.