Residents urged to close windows and doors as 10 fire crews battle “large wildfire” in the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large Peak District wildfire has seen 10 fire crews deployed to the scene – with residents urged to stay clear of the area and keep their windows and doors closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are currently dealing with a large wildfire near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “10 fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire are in attendance, supported by a water carrier and a Unimog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are receiving a high number of calls regarding a smoke plume which can be seen in the area. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.

“A road closure is currently in place from the Errwood Hall car park. Please avoid the area.”