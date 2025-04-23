Reports of 'explosions' as Jaguar car damaged in ‘raging’ fire - as fire crews save Derbyshire woodland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened around 10.30 pm on bank holiday Monday (April 21) when emergency services were called to reports of a car on fire and ‘explosions’ near Lullington Cricket Club.
Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire before it could spread to a nearby woodland – but the vehicle, a Jaguar, and a fence of the cricket club were left damaged.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “There was calls for service for the Fire Service to attend a vehicle which was alight by unknown means.
“This occurred from approximately 22.30 hours as explosions was heard locally. Only identifying evidence on the very charred engine is that it was a Jaguar by Landrover but nothing further.
“This raging fire caused damaged to the fencing around Lullington Cricket Club’s perimeter and a large established tree.
“Thanks to the Fire Services quick action a lot of the Woodland was saved.”
Anyone who has CCTV footage from the time of the incident or any information which could help the officers is asked to ring Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 25000231344.