Police urge public to help trace woman last spotted on bus in Derbyshire town – amid concerns for her wellbeing
Derbyshire Police have released an image of a woman they are trying to identify following a call regarding concerns for her wellbeing.
A force spokesperson said: “The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s and had a freckly face, was seen at a bus stop in Cotes Park Lane, Somercotes – at about 1.50pm on Thursday, April 24.
“She got onto the 9.3 bus before getting off at Alfreton Bus Station a short while later. Officers are keen to speak to the woman and want to hear from anyone who recognises her.
If you know the woman, or have information that could help identify her, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 672-240425:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
