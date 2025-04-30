Police urge public to help trace woman last spotted on bus in Derbyshire town – amid concerns for her wellbeing

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 13:44 BST
Police have urged members of the public to help them locate a woman last seen on a bus in Derbyshire – after concerns for her wellbeing were raised.

Derbyshire Police have released an image of a woman they are trying to identify following a call regarding concerns for her wellbeing.

A force spokesperson said: “The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s and had a freckly face, was seen at a bus stop in Cotes Park Lane, Somercotes – at about 1.50pm on Thursday, April 24.

“She got onto the 9.3 bus before getting off at Alfreton Bus Station a short while later. Officers are keen to speak to the woman and want to hear from anyone who recognises her.

Derbyshire Police have called for members of the public to assist in locating this woman.Derbyshire Police have called for members of the public to assist in locating this woman.
If you know the woman, or have information that could help identify her, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 672-240425:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

