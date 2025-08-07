Police urge public to help trace missing Chesterfield teenager amid concerns for his welfare

Derbyshire Police have called on members of the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing teenager from Chesterfield – as officers expressed concerns for his welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are concerned for Harley, 19, who is missing from Chesterfield. He was last seen in the Clay Cross area at around 1.10pm today (Thursday, August 7.)

A force spokesperson said: “Harley is described as being white and around 5ft 10ins tall, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers and a black jumper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have seen Harley, or have any information as to his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 596 of August 7:

Any sightings should be reported urgently to Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.