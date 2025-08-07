Police urge public to help trace missing Chesterfield teenager amid concerns for his welfare
Derbyshire Police are concerned for Harley, 19, who is missing from Chesterfield. He was last seen in the Clay Cross area at around 1.10pm today (Thursday, August 7.)
A force spokesperson said: “Harley is described as being white and around 5ft 10ins tall, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers and a black jumper.”
If you have seen Harley, or have any information as to his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 596 of August 7:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
