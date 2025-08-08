Police urge public to help them trace missing man who may have travelled to Derbyshire towns

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2025, 09:39 BST
Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing man – who officers believe may have travelled to a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to locate Anthony, who is missing from Derby. The 51-year-old was last seen at around 8.00am yesterday (Thursday, August 7.)

A force spokesperson said: “Anthony is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of large build. He wears glasses and may also be walking with the aid of a Zimmer frame. He may have travelled to Heanor or Alfreton.”

If you have seen Anthony or have any information as to his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 797 of August 7:

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.
Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

