Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Chesterfield teenager – and have called on the public to aid their efforts to locate her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby was last seen in the Boythorpe area of Chesterfield, just before 8.00pm on Tuesday, April 8 – with Derbyshire Police becoming concerned for her safety.

The 17-year-old is around 5ft 5ins tall with light coloured chin length hair. She was last seen wearing black faded jeans, a dark blue Jack Jones hooded top and white trainers. As well as Chesterfield, Ruby also has links to the North Wingfield area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Ruby is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1205-080425:

Any sightings of Ruby should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.