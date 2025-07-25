Police urge public to help them locate missing 16-year-old from Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to locate Logan, who is missing from Hadfield.
A force spokesperson said: “The 16-year-old was last seen at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 23.
“He is described as being white and around 5ft 7ins tall. Logan is of medium build and also has blonde hair.
“Logan was last seen wearing a dark blue top with white writing on it, dark joggers and black sliders with a blue strap.”
If you have seen Logan, or have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1437 of July 23:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
