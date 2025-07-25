Police urge public to help them locate missing 16-year-old from Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2025, 09:33 BST
Officers have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing teenager – who was last seen in a Derbyshire town earlier this week.

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to locate Logan, who is missing from Hadfield.

A force spokesperson said: “The 16-year-old was last seen at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 23.

“He is described as being white and around 5ft 7ins tall. Logan is of medium build and also has blonde hair.

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

“Logan was last seen wearing a dark blue top with white writing on it, dark joggers and black sliders with a blue strap.”

If you have seen Logan, or have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1437 of July 23:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

