Police urge public to aid their efforts to locate missing woman from Chesterfield

Police have called for help from members of the public as they work to trace a missing Chesterfield woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaiesha was last seen in the Maston Moor area, near Chesterfield, just after 4.30pm on Saturday, September 6.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 24-year-old, who is 5’ 6” tall and has black hair that is worn in a ponytail, was last seen wearing a grey jumper – along with black and white shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kaiesha has links to Coventry, as well as Essington in south Staffordshire – close to Wolverhampton.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Anyone who has seen Kaiesha is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 822-060925:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.