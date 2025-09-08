Police urge public to aid their efforts to locate missing woman from Chesterfield
Kaiesha was last seen in the Maston Moor area, near Chesterfield, just after 4.30pm on Saturday, September 6.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 24-year-old, who is 5’ 6” tall and has black hair that is worn in a ponytail, was last seen wearing a grey jumper – along with black and white shoes.
“Kaiesha has links to Coventry, as well as Essington in south Staffordshire – close to Wolverhampton.”
Anyone who has seen Kaiesha is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 822-060925:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.