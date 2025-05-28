Police release new images of missing Chesterfield man and call for help from public as efforts to locate him continue

Derbyshire Police have released new images of a missing man as the force continues its efforts to locate David John Whyatt.

A force spokesperson said: “The 65-year-old, who leads a reclusive life, has not been seen or heard from for some time, but we only received a report regarding concerns for his safety on May 20.

“Investigations have been ongoing since then to locate David, but have so far been unsuccessful. He is from the Chesterfield area and also has links to Sheffield and Nottinghamshire.

“David, who is a keen walker, is thought to be around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build, with grey hair. These photos are from some time ago, but it is hoped someone who knows David may recognise him.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen David, or has any information on his whereabouts.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 308 of 20 May:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

