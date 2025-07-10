Police launch urgent appeal to locate missing Chesterfield man last seen several days ago – amid concerns for his safety
Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of Simon, who has been reported missing from Chesterfield.
A force spokesperson said: “Simon’s last known location was in Matlock on Monday, July 7.
“The 48-year-old is known to go on walks in the area and it is believed he also may have travelled to Worksop. He is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build – with grey hair and tattoos on both arms.
“Simon wears glasses and is believed to be wearing either grey jogging bottoms or blue jeans, an Adidas t-shirt and black Adidas trainers.”
If you have seen Simon or have any further information as to his whereabouts, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 748 of July 9:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.