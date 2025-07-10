Police launch urgent appeal to locate missing Chesterfield man last seen several days ago – amid concerns for his safety

Police are searching for a missing man from Chesterfield – who was last seen at the start of this week – amid concerns for his safety.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of Simon, who has been reported missing from Chesterfield.

A force spokesperson said: “Simon’s last known location was in Matlock on Monday, July 7.

“The 48-year-old is known to go on walks in the area and it is believed he also may have travelled to Worksop. He is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build – with grey hair and tattoos on both arms.

Those with information should contact Derbyshire Police.

“Simon wears glasses and is believed to be wearing either grey jogging bottoms or blue jeans, an Adidas t-shirt and black Adidas trainers.”

If you have seen Simon or have any further information as to his whereabouts, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 748 of July 9:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.