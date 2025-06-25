Police launch appeal to trace teenager missing from his Derbyshire home

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jun 2025, 12:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derbyshire Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing teenager.

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to locate Connor, who is missing from his home in Whitwell.

A force spokesperson said: “Connor, who is 14, was last seen at 5:40pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 24) in Station Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was wearing blue checked pyjama bottoms, a blue top, and black and white Nike trainers when last seen.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

If you have seen Connor, or know where he may be, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 30 of June 25:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:ConnorDerbyshireFacebookStation RoadNikeTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice