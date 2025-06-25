Police launch appeal to trace teenager missing from his Derbyshire home

Derbyshire Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing teenager.

A force spokesperson said: “Connor, who is 14, was last seen at 5:40pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 24) in Station Road.

“He was wearing blue checked pyjama bottoms, a blue top, and black and white Nike trainers when last seen.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

If you have seen Connor, or know where he may be, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 30 of June 25:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.