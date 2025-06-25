Police launch appeal to trace teenager missing from his Derbyshire home
Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to locate Connor, who is missing from his home in Whitwell.
A force spokesperson said: “Connor, who is 14, was last seen at 5:40pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 24) in Station Road.
“He was wearing blue checked pyjama bottoms, a blue top, and black and white Nike trainers when last seen.”
If you have seen Connor, or know where he may be, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 30 of June 25:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
