Police launch appeal to trace missing man from Derbyshire town amid growing concerns for his safety

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:18 BST
Officers have urged the public to help their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire man – as concerns for his safety increase.

Derbyshire Police are growing concerned for missing 45-year-old Christopher. He was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 4) and is from Long Eaton.

He is described as white, with greying hair, and also wears glasses. He is thought to be wearing a black top and black trousers that are his work uniform.

Any sightings of Christopher should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

If you have seen Christopher or know of his whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 302 of December 4:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

