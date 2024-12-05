Police launch appeal to trace missing man from Derbyshire town amid growing concerns for his safety
Derbyshire Police are growing concerned for missing 45-year-old Christopher. He was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 4) and is from Long Eaton.
He is described as white, with greying hair, and also wears glasses. He is thought to be wearing a black top and black trousers that are his work uniform.
READ THIS: Plans to convert Derbyshire village pub into convenience store stirs up flood of objections
If you have seen Christopher or know of his whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 302 of December 4:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.