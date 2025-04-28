Police launch appeal to trace missing man from Derbyshire town amid concerns for his welfare

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:32 BST
Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire man – amid growing concerns for his safety.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of Shane, who is missing from his home in Ilkeston – and has not been seen since 7.30pm on Sunday, April 27.

A force spokesperson said: “It is believed he may have visited The King’s Head and The Observatory pubs in Ilkeston earlier on Sunday, April 27. Any customers or staff who saw him in any of the pubs in the town are asked to contact the police.

“The 46-year-old could also be in Matlock. He was last seen wearing brown combat trousers and a tan coloured t-shirt that is possibly made by Nike. He has tattoos and could be wearing glasses. We want to hear from anyone who has seen Shane or knows where he might be now.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.
Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

If you can help, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 1037 of April 27:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireIlkestonFacebookMatlock

