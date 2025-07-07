Police launch appeal to trace man missing from Derbyshire town amid concerns for his welfare

Officers have called on the public to help them trace a man reported missing from a Derbyshire town – with concerns raised for his welfare.

Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate Kevin amid concerns for his safety, with the 69-year-old reported missing from Belper. Kevin was last sighted at around 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday, July 6).

A force spokesperson said: “Kevin is described as being white and of a stocky build, with a big white beard and glasses.”

If you have seen Kevin, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1294 of July 6:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.