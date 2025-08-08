Police launch appeal to locate criminal who absconded from Derbyshire prison
Vincent Lee did not return to HMP Sudbury yesterday (Thursday, August) after a period of temporary release on licence.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 63-year-old is described as white and 5ft 5ins tall. He is bald on top with grey hair on the sides and was last seen wearing blue and black glasses, a blue t-shirt, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black boots.
If you have seen Lee, or have any information as to his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 972 of August 7:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
