Police launch appeal to locate criminal who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Police are attempting to locate a criminal after he absconded from a prison in Derbyshire – and have urged members of the public to report any sightings.

Vincent Lee did not return to HMP Sudbury yesterday (Thursday, August) after a period of temporary release on licence.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 63-year-old is described as white and 5ft 5ins tall. He is bald on top with grey hair on the sides and was last seen wearing blue and black glasses, a blue t-shirt, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black boots.

If you have seen Lee, or have any information as to his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 972 of August 7:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.