Police launch appeal to identify woman who arrived at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:05 BST

Derbyshire Police have called on the public for help as they attempt to identify a woman who appeared at Chesterfield Royal Hospital – who has links to the local area.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify a woman who has presented at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who knows the lady pictured here, who we believe has connections to the Calow area.”

If you can identify the pictured woman, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 81 of June 4:

This is the woman that officers wish to identify.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

