Police launch appeal to identify woman who arrived at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify a woman who has presented at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who knows the lady pictured here, who we believe has connections to the Calow area.”
If you can identify the pictured woman, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 81 of June 4:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
