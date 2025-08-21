Police launch appeal after ‘suspicious incident’ in Derbyshire village

By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 11:35 BST
Officers have called on the public to help them identify an individual following a ‘suspicious incident’ in Derbyshire.

The Stonebroom and Morton Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an appeal to trace an individual in connection with a suspicious incident in Morton.

A team spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident in Morton where an unknown male has been seen on CCTV approaching a house in the early hours of the morning.

“We are treating this as suspicious only, as no crime has been committed. We appreciate the picture isn't the best, but if anyone recognises the male, please get in touch with us.”

You can contact the team online here, by calling 101, or by reporting any information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

