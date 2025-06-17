Police issue update on demolition work at Derbyshire explosion site

Demolition work at the scene of a possible Derbyshire gas explosion is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident in Eden Street, Derby, at around 7.24pm on Tuesday 10 June. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

A terraced property, which was significantly damaged during the explosion, and two adjoining properties that have suffered structural damage, are being demolished. A number of other properties were also affected by the explosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demolition of the main property will support the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Aerial view of the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Eden Street, Derby.

Demolition work is progressing on site and is scheduled for completion in the coming days.

At this stage it isn’t possible to give any specific indication in terms of the date and time when this work will finish, however police have said they will try and provide a clearer update should this become possible later this week.

Work is scheduled to take place between 9am and 4.30pm with the possibility that this may need to be extended in order to ensure the structural integrity of the properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barriers around the properties for demolition will remain to allow for a safe working environment for those teams involved with the demolition and investigation.

Thirteen properties and their residents remain impacted by the incident. All other residents have been able to return to their homes.

Eden Street remains closed, however access for emergency services vehicles will be maintained where necessary.

A police spokesperson said: “All emergency services and responding partners would like to thank the community of Eden Street for their ongoing patience and understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teams have been working extremely hard since last Tuesday evening to ensure their ongoing safety, minimise further disruption, and bring the incident to an end.

“We appreciate that for some residents recovery from the incident will take many months and beyond and further communications will be issued to residents as soon as more information is available.£