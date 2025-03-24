Police issue update after properties evacuated due to reports of bomb in the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:18 BST

A road was closed and a number of properties were evacuated after reports of an ‘unexploded bomb’.

Officers were called to a property at Over Lane in Baslow just before 1pm yesterday (Sunday, March 23) after reports of an ‘unexploded bomb’.

A small number of properties were evacuated and a road closure was put in place at Over Lane between the junctions with Baslow Road and School Lane.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to a concern around an item, believed to have been an unexploded bomb, found in the back garden of a house in Over Lane, Baslow, at 12.45pm yesterday (23 March).

A road closure was put in place at Over Lane between the junctions with Baslow Road and School Lane.

“On further inspection of the item, it was found to be a piece of drainpipe. EOD reviewed the images of the item but did not need to attend the scene.

“A small number of properties were evacuated but everyone was able to return to their homes just before 3pm.”

