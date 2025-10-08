Police issue statement after man’s death in Derbyshire town centre

Police have issued a statement after the death of a man in a Derbyshire town centre.

Shortly after 10.00am yesterday (Tuesday, October 7), officers were called to reports that a man was found collapsed in Orchard Street, Long Eaton.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been made aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”