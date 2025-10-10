Police issue statement after discovery of “apparent weapons” leads to search of property near Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2025, 16:52 BST
Police have issued a statement after the discovery of “apparent weapons” at a property near a Derbyshire town – with officers being deployed to search the address.

Derbyshire Police were called to a property at Pilsley Road in Danesmoor today (Friday, October 10) after several apparent weapons were discovered – with the force confirming that they were all legally held air weapons.

A force spokesperson said: “A number of apparent weapons had been found at an address in Pilsley Lane and officers were sent to the scene to ensure that they were all legally held.

“Following a search and check of the property it was found that all the items were legally held air weapons and no further action is being taken regarding the matter.”

Related topics:DerbyshirePolice
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice