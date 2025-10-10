Police issue statement after discovery of “apparent weapons” leads to search of property near Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to a property at Pilsley Road in Danesmoor today (Friday, October 10) after several apparent weapons were discovered – with the force confirming that they were all legally held air weapons.
A force spokesperson said: “A number of apparent weapons had been found at an address in Pilsley Lane and officers were sent to the scene to ensure that they were all legally held.
“Following a search and check of the property it was found that all the items were legally held air weapons and no further action is being taken regarding the matter.”