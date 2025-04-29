Police forced to close road in Derbyshire town following incident this morning – with drivers urged to avoid area

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:58 BST
A police incident has led to the closure of a route in a Derbyshire town this morning – with drivers being warned to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that Sheffield Road in Dronfield is currently closed due to a police incident.

A force spokesperson said that the incident has occurred near the route’s junction with Holmley Lane.

They also urged drivers to stay away while officers tackle the incident, adding: “Please avoid the area or use alternative routes.”

