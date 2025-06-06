Police “extremely concerned” for welfare of man reported missing from Derbyshire town earlier this week

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have urged the public to help them trace a missing Derbyshire man – as officers grow “extremely concerned” for his safety.

Derbyshire Police have launched an urgent appeal to locate Peter, who is missing from his home in Clay Cross.

A force spokesperson said: “The 46-year-old was last seen in the Tupton area at about 9.45pm on Wednesday, June 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite attempts to trace him, he is still missing and we are growing extremely concerned for his welfare.

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.
Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

“Peter is white, about 6ft, of stocky build and with short dark hair and stubble. He was last thought to be wearing a dark top and bottoms, and either blue or black Adidas or Sketchers trainers. He may also have been carrying a large camouflage rucksack.

“Have you seen Peter since last night or do you know where he might be now?”

Anyone who can help should contact the force immediately using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1230 of June 4:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireFacebookClay Cross

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice