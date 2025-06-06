Police “extremely concerned” for welfare of man reported missing from Derbyshire town earlier this week
Derbyshire Police have launched an urgent appeal to locate Peter, who is missing from his home in Clay Cross.
A force spokesperson said: “The 46-year-old was last seen in the Tupton area at about 9.45pm on Wednesday, June 4.
“Despite attempts to trace him, he is still missing and we are growing extremely concerned for his welfare.
“Peter is white, about 6ft, of stocky build and with short dark hair and stubble. He was last thought to be wearing a dark top and bottoms, and either blue or black Adidas or Sketchers trainers. He may also have been carrying a large camouflage rucksack.
“Have you seen Peter since last night or do you know where he might be now?”
Anyone who can help should contact the force immediately using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1230 of June 4:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
