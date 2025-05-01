Police evacuate 30 houses in Derbyshire as bomb squad called to clear “dangerous materials” from property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bomb squad is working to clear a Derbyshire property of “dangerous materials” – forcing police to evacuate 30 nearby houses.

At 4.10pm on Wednesday, April 30, Derbyshire Police were called by the family of a man who had recently died and were clearing his house in Clifton Drive, Mickleover.

A force spokesperson said: “The man had been interested in fireworks and material that had been used in the amateur manufacture of fireworks had been found.

“There is no concern about the materials being used for any criminality, however, due to the types of material that had been found, we evacuated around 30 properties yesterday evening so that the scene could be assessed.

“After specialist teams attended it was found to be safe to leave them in place overnight with officers guarding the house – and allowed all but two households, which are either side of the scene, to return.

“This morning, police, fire and the Explosive Ordnance Division from the Army are in attendance to clear the property of all potentially dangerous materials.

“As a precaution, the same 30 properties are being evacuated again in order to ensure everyone’s safety – with Clifton Drive also closed.

“While all teams are working as quickly to resolve the situation as possible, we also must ensure the safety of all those at the scene – and the local community – and there is no timeframe at this moment for how long the incident may last. Those affected by the evacuation will be updated as soon as they are able to return to their homes.”