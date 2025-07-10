Police concerned for welfare of missing man from Derbyshire town – with appeal launched to help trace him
Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Ilkeston. Steven has been missing from his home in the town since the morning of Tuesday, July 8.
A force spokesperson said: “The 41-year-old has brown hair. Steven is said to be of slim build and was wearing dark clothing.
“Those who have seen Steven since he was reported missing, or know where he is now, are asked to contact us.”
You can report any information to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 401 of July 9:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.