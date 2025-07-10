Police concerned for welfare of missing man from Derbyshire town – with appeal launched to help trace him

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:55 BST
Police have urged the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire man amid concerns for his safety.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Ilkeston. Steven has been missing from his home in the town since the morning of Tuesday, July 8.

A force spokesperson said: “The 41-year-old has brown hair. Steven is said to be of slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Those who have seen Steven since he was reported missing, or know where he is now, are asked to contact us.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

You can report any information to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 401 of July 9:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireFacebookIlkestonTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice