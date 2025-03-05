Police concerned for safety of two missing Derbyshire teenagers with links to Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:46 BST

Police have launched an appeal to trace two missing teenagers with links to Chesterfield amid concerns for their safety.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for two teenagers who are missing from Bolsover. Jake and Hope who are both 14 and are known to have links to the Chesterfield area.

A force spokesperson said: “It is believed they may be together. Jake was last seen on March 1 and Hope was last seen on March 2.

“Jake was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen. Hope now has blonde hair, though the attached image shows her with dark hair.”

Officers are attempting to trace Jake and Hope.

If you have seen Jake and Hope, or know of their whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 568 of March 3:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

