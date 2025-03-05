Police concerned for safety of two missing Derbyshire teenagers with links to Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police are concerned for two teenagers who are missing from Bolsover. Jake and Hope who are both 14 and are known to have links to the Chesterfield area.
A force spokesperson said: “It is believed they may be together. Jake was last seen on March 1 and Hope was last seen on March 2.
“Jake was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen. Hope now has blonde hair, though the attached image shows her with dark hair.”
If you have seen Jake and Hope, or know of their whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 568 of March 3:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.