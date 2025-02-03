Police “concerned for safety” of missing teenager last spotted in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Charlie. The 17-year-old was last seen in the Darley Dale area at 11.15pm on Sunday, February 2.
A force spokesperson said: “He is believed to be in the Matlock area and may be sleeping rough in woodlands or caves.
“Charlie, who is around 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build, is believed to be wearing camouflage style clothing and black boots.”
If you have seen Charlie, or think you may know of his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1105-020225:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.