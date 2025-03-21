Police concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield teenager last spotted in Queen’s Park

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:48 BST
Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing 15-year-old last seen at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield – amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Derbyshire Police are growing concerned for the safety of missing teenager Jasmina, who was last sighted at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield – at 11.45am on Thursday, March 20.

The 15-year-old is described as having black hair worn in a bun. She was wearing a light brown hoodie, black leggings and white Nike Air Force trainers. She also has links to the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire.

If you have seen Jasmina or know of her whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 445 of March 20:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Police appeal

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Jasmina has been missing since yesterday morning.

2. Police appeal

Jasmina has been missing since yesterday morning. Photo: Derbyshire Police

