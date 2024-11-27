Police car responding to incident collides with Range Rover on busy Chesterfield route – with crash forcing road closure for over two hours
Saltergate in Chesterfield town centre was closed for two and half hours earlier today – after a crash between a police car and a Range Rover.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A collision between a police car, which was responding to an incident on blue lights, and a Range Rover occurred at the junction of Saltergate and Glumangate – just before 10.00am today (Wednesday, November 27).
READ THIS: Derbyshire villagers raise traffic congestion concerns during Chatsworth Christmas Market event
“There are not believed to be any serious physical injuries as a result of the collision and the road reopened at 12.30pm after the vehicles had been recovered.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.