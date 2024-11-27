A busy Chesterfield route was closed for more than two hours after a crash between a police car and a Range Rover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saltergate in Chesterfield town centre was closed for two and half hours earlier today – after a crash between a police car and a Range Rover.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A collision between a police car, which was responding to an incident on blue lights, and a Range Rover occurred at the junction of Saltergate and Glumangate – just before 10.00am today (Wednesday, November 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are not believed to be any serious physical injuries as a result of the collision and the road reopened at 12.30pm after the vehicles had been recovered.”