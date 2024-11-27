Police car responding to incident collides with Range Rover on busy Chesterfield route – with crash forcing road closure for over two hours

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:59 BST

A busy Chesterfield route was closed for more than two hours after a crash between a police car and a Range Rover.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A collision between a police car, which was responding to an incident on blue lights, and a Range Rover occurred at the junction of Saltergate and Glumangate – just before 10.00am today (Wednesday, November 27).

“There are not believed to be any serious physical injuries as a result of the collision and the road reopened at 12.30pm after the vehicles had been recovered.”

