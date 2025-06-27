Police called to Chesterfield school as secondary goes into lockdown

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:05 BST

Officers have carried out patrols and confirmed no one was hurt after the incident at a school near Chesterfield.

Police were called to Netherthorpe School in Staveley yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 26) after the secondary enacted its lockdown procedures.

Officers carried out patrols in the school and confirmed no threat or risk was identified.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received a report of malicious communications relating to Netherthorpe School on Thursday 26 June.

“The school voluntarily made the decision to enact their own precautionary lockdown procedures.

“Officers were sent to the school to carry out patrols as a means of reassurance. No threat or risk was identified and nobody was harmed.

“We are committed to taking appropriate action against anyone found to be responsible for the sending of malicious communications. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Netherthorpe School has been approached for a comment.

