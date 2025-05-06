Police attend 'serious incident' in Derbyshire - as public urged to avoid area

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th May 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 15:29 BST
Officers are currently in attendance on the scene of a ‘serious incident’ in Derby.

Members of the public are urged to avoid St Peter’s Street in Derby due to an ongoing police incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are currently in attendance at a serious incident in St Peter’s Street, Derby.

“Officers are on the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area.”

We will update this breaking news story as it unfolds.

