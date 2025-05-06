Police attend 'serious incident' in Derbyshire - as public urged to avoid area
Officers are currently in attendance on the scene of a ‘serious incident’ in Derby.
Members of the public are urged to avoid St Peter’s Street in Derby due to an ongoing police incident.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are currently in attendance at a serious incident in St Peter’s Street, Derby.
“Officers are on the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area.”
