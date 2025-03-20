Police appeal to trace missing woman last spotted in Chesterfield amid concerns for her safety
Georgina, who is also known as Penny, was last seen in the Calow area at around 10.20pm on Wednesday, March 19.
The 46-year-old, who is from Sheffield, is around 5ft 6ins tall. She was last seen wearing a pair of black trousers, a grey zip up jumper and pink slippers.
Derbyshire Police are concerned for her safety, and have asked that any sightings be reported using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1404-190324:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
