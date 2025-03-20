Police appeal to trace missing woman last spotted in Chesterfield amid concerns for her safety

Derbyshire Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing woman who was last seen in Chesterfield – amid ongoing concerns for her welfare.

Georgina, who is also known as Penny, was last seen in the Calow area at around 10.20pm on Wednesday, March 19.

The 46-year-old, who is from Sheffield, is around 5ft 6ins tall. She was last seen wearing a pair of black trousers, a grey zip up jumper and pink slippers.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for her safety, and have asked that any sightings be reported using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1404-190324:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.