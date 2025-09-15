Police appeal to trace missing woman from Derbyshire town who was last seen 10 days ago

Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing woman from Derbyshire – who has not been seen for 10 days.

Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate Katie, who is missing from Shirebrook. The 55-year-old was last sighted on September 5.

She is described as being white and of slim build. Officers have urged anyone who has seen Katie, or those with information on her whereabouts, to come forward.

You contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 849 of September 12:

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.