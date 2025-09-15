Police appeal to trace missing woman from Derbyshire town who was last seen 10 days ago
Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate Katie, who is missing from Shirebrook. The 55-year-old was last sighted on September 5.
She is described as being white and of slim build. Officers have urged anyone who has seen Katie, or those with information on her whereabouts, to come forward.
You contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 849 of September 12:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.