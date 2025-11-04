Police appeal to trace missing teenager who has been in Chesterfield for several days

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Nov 2025, 16:44 GMT
Derbyshire Times news bulletin 4th November
Police have urged the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing teenager who has been in Chesterfield since last week.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a teenager missing in Chesterfield.

A force spokesperson said: “Lola is believed to have been in the town since Friday, October 31 – and was last seen wearing black jeans, a white shirt and a purple jacket. The 17-year-old has links to the New Whittington and Holme Hall areas.”

If you have seen Lola, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1341-311025:

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

