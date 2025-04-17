Police appeal to trace missing man last spotted in Derbyshire town amid concerns for his safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are growing concerned for the safety of a missing man last seen earlier this week in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of missing man Kevin, 42, who is currently sleeping rough and was last seen in the Ilkeston area on Tuesday, April 15.

A force spokesperson said: “As well as Ilkeston, Kevin has links to Cotmanhay and Sandiacre – and is known to push a wheelchair with various items on the seat.

“Anyone who has seen Kevin, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead contact the force using any of the below methods.”

Any sightings of Kevin should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

You can report any sightings to Derbyshire Police using these methods, quoting reference number 198-160425:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.