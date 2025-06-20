Police appeal to trace missing man last seen in Chesterfield amid growing concerns for his safety
Derbyshire Police are growing concerned for the safety of missing 56-year-old Richard.
A force spokesperson said: “He was last seen on Thursday, June 19 at around 5.30pm – in the area of Chesterfield Road, Calow, Chesterfield.
“He is described as white and 5ft 9ins tall. Richard also has a medium build and a bald head.
“He was last seen wearing black and green jogging bottoms and a grey t-shirt – along with blue and white trainers.”
If you have seen Richard or know of his whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 1338 of June 20:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.