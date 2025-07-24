Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire woman last seen at the start of July – amid growing concerns for her safety
Derbyshire Police are growing concerned or the safety of missing 25-year-old Megan. She was last seen at around 11.30pm on Thursday, July 3 in the Spondon area of Derby.
A force spokesperson said: “She is described as being white and of slim build. She is 5ft 2ins tall, with brown shoulder-length wavy hair.
“Megan was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit top, red t-shirt and white jeans. If you have seen Megan or know of her whereabouts, please contact us using one of the methods below.”
Any sightings can be reported to Derbyshire Police, quoting incident number 1111 of July 21:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
