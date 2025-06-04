Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire woman amid growing concerns for her safety

Police have urged the public to help their efforts to trace a missing Derbyshire woman – with officers growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of missing woman Jayden, who was last seen in Blackwell at 1.30am on Monday, June 2.

A force spokesperson said: “The 26-year-old is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, with a slim build and long, blonde hair.

“Our concerns for Jayden’s welfare are growing and we are now turning to the public for help in finding her. We want to hear from anyone who has seen Jayden in the last couple of days or knows where she might be now.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

If you can help, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 453 of June 2:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.