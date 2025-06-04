Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire woman amid growing concerns for her safety
Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of missing woman Jayden, who was last seen in Blackwell at 1.30am on Monday, June 2.
A force spokesperson said: “The 26-year-old is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, with a slim build and long, blonde hair.
“Our concerns for Jayden’s welfare are growing and we are now turning to the public for help in finding her. We want to hear from anyone who has seen Jayden in the last couple of days or knows where she might be now.”
If you can help, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 453 of June 2:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.