Police appeal for witnesses after woman’s body discovered in Derbyshire river
Derbyshire Police were called by a member of the public at 8.50am on Thursday, January 30 – to reports that a body could be seen in the River Derwent in Derby. The body was spotted just below the weir near Raynesway.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the body of a woman was recovered. Her family have been made aware and they are being supported by officers. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“It is believed that the woman found was the same person who left a pile of clothing at the River Gardens the previous evening (Wednesday, January 28) at around 6.50pm. We want to hear from anyone who was in the River Gardens and saw the woman.”
Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 1053 of January 29.
