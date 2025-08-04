Police appeal for witnesses after crash involving two cars along busy A-road between Chesterfield and the Peak District
Police have urged witnesses to come forward as they investigate a crash involving two cars along a busy Derbyshire A-road.
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into a collision involving two vehicles along Chesterfield Road outside Baslow.
The incident occurred at 4.30pm on Saturday, August 2 – at the junction leading to the Robin Hood Inn.
Officers have called for any witnesses, or those with CCTV and dashcam footage, to come forward and assist with their enquiries.
Any information can be reported to the force by calling 101, quoting reference number 25*454026.
