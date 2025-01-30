Police appeal as women’s clothing found on step leading to Derbyshire river

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 30th Jan 2025, 07:26 BST
Police are appealing for information after women’s clothing was found on a step leading to a Derbyshire river

Just after 6:50pm last nigtht (29 January) Derbyshire police received a call to report a concern for safety after women’s clothing was found on a step leading to the river at the River Gardens in Derwent Street.

Officers are urgently appealing for information from anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon, into the early evening, who may have seen a woman nearby or noticed the clothing.

Anyone with information should contact police with reference 1053 of 29 January. You can contact officers via:

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information
  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

