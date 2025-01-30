Police appeal as women’s clothing found on step leading to Derbyshire river

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after women’s clothing was found on a step leading to a Derbyshire river

Just after 6:50pm last nigtht (29 January) Derbyshire police received a call to report a concern for safety after women’s clothing was found on a step leading to the river at the River Gardens in Derwent Street.

Officers are urgently appealing for information from anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon, into the early evening, who may have seen a woman nearby or noticed the clothing.

Anyone with information should contact police with reference 1053 of 29 January. You can contact officers via:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.