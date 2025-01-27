Police appeal after suspected arson attack on house in Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fire started at the front door of a property in Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 25 January.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which is thought to have been set deliberately by two men.
Detectives investigating the circumstances are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that may help.
Police also want to hear from motorists with dashcam footage that may feature a silver BMW with a soft top, being driven in the area around the time.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 25*48575:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.