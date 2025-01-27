Police appeal after suspected arson attack on house in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage after a suspected arson attack on a house in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire started at the front door of a property in Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 25 January.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which is thought to have been set deliberately by two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating the circumstances are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that may help.

The fire started at the front door of a property in Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 25 January.

Police also want to hear from motorists with dashcam footage that may feature a silver BMW with a soft top, being driven in the area around the time.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 25*48575:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.