Police appeal after suspected arson attack on house in Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 27th Jan 2025, 07:36 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 08:23 BST
Detectives are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage after a suspected arson attack on a house in Chesterfield.

The fire started at the front door of a property in Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 25 January.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which is thought to have been set deliberately by two men.

Detectives investigating the circumstances are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that may help.

The fire started at the front door of a property in Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 25 January.

Police also want to hear from motorists with dashcam footage that may feature a silver BMW with a soft top, being driven in the area around the time.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 25*48575:

  • Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

