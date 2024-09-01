Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes at industrial estate near Chesterfield - as roads to remain closed for some time

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Sep 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 13:02 BST
The pilot of a light aircraft that crashed at an industrial estate near Chesterfield has died.

Emergency services were called to land off Sheepbridge Lane, in Sheepbridge just after 9 am today (Sunday, September 1) after reports of a light aircraft coming down at the industrial estate.

Firefighters from Chesterfield Community Fire Station Clay Cross Fire Station and Staveley Fire Station attended alongside Derbyshire policy and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, died at the scene. His family has been informed.

Emergency services were called to land off Sheepbridge Lane, in Sheepbridge just after 9 am today (Sunday, September 1) after reports of a light aircraft coming down at the industrial estate.

An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.

Roads in the immediate area are closed and Derbyshire police confirmed they will ‘remain shut for some time while the investigation continues’.

