The pilot of a light aircraft that crashed at an industrial estate near Chesterfield has died.

Emergency services were called to land off Sheepbridge Lane, in Sheepbridge just after 9 am today (Sunday, September 1) after reports of a light aircraft coming down at the industrial estate.

Firefighters from Chesterfield Community Fire Station Clay Cross Fire Station and Staveley Fire Station attended alongside Derbyshire policy and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, died at the scene. His family has been informed.

An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.

Roads in the immediate area are closed and Derbyshire police confirmed they will ‘remain shut for some time while the investigation continues’.