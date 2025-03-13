Photos show lorry fire which left M1 closed for hours - as investigation reveals cause of fire

Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Alfreton responded to a vehicle fire near Tibshelf Services on the M1 Northbound yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 12).

The lorry, which was carrying beauty products, caught fire around 8.47 am, causing disruption on the motorway throughout the day.

The driver was out of the vehicle upon arrival of fire crews and no injuries have been reported.

All lanes were closed while the firefighters safely dealt with the fire, with drivers facing up to 50 minutes of delays.

Surrounding routes around Alfreton, Clay Cross and Chesterfield were also congested as traffic was diverted via alternative routes.

Two lanes were reopened around 1pm, with further two lanes closed until 4.40 pm.

The motorway was fully reopened with reduced speeds in place throughout the evening due to the damage caused to the road surface. Resurfacing works were completed overnight.

Today (Thursday, March 13) Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have issued an update on the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “An investigation into the cause of a fire involving a lorry on the M1 northbound, near to Tibshelf Services, on Wednesday 12 March determined the fire originated in the engine bay and spread to the trailer.”

