Photos show fire crews tackling blaze at Chesterfield waste recycling centre – after waste lorry catches fire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th May 2025, 12:28 BST
Derbyshire fire crews were called to reports of a lorry on fire.

The incident took place at Fawkes Recycling Centre in Chesterfield on Monday, May 5, when a lorry carrying general waste caught fire.

Fire crews from Staveley and Clay Cross and South Yorkshire attended and managed to bring the fire under control using water carrier.

A spokesperson for Staveley Fire On-Call said: “Waste fires can be caused by items like batteries, vapes or aerosols being disposed of incorrectly.

“Please never place hazardous items in general waste – check with your local recycling centre for safe disposal options.”

After the incident, firefighters have issued an appeal urging the public to avoid putting hazardous items in general waste.

