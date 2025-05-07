The incident took place at Fawkes Recycling Centre in Chesterfield on Monday, May 5, when a lorry carrying general waste caught fire.
Fire crews from Staveley and Clay Cross and South Yorkshire attended and managed to bring the fire under control using water carrier.
A spokesperson for Staveley Fire On-Call said: “Waste fires can be caused by items like batteries, vapes or aerosols being disposed of incorrectly.
“Please never place hazardous items in general waste – check with your local recycling centre for safe disposal options.”
