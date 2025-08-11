Photos and video show large grass fire in Derbyshire field

Fire crews were called to a huge fire in a field in Hillstown, near Bolsover, at 1.43 pm yesterday (Sunday, August 10).

Dozens of firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were tackling the blaze, as witnesses reported a ‘large plume of smoke’ could be seen for miles around.

Crews used four pumps and an additional water carrier during the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fast actions from our neighbouring crews, including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and local farmers meant the fire was under control and contained quickly to prevent further fire spread.”

Becky Fox, a local resident, has shared images and videos capturing the blaze with the Derbyshire Times.

