Photos and video show large grass fire in Derbyshire field

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 16:36 BST
Photos and videos show the scale of a large wildfire near Boslover.

Fire crews were called to a huge fire in a field in Hillstown, near Bolsover, at 1.43 pm yesterday (Sunday, August 10).

Dozens of firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were tackling the blaze, as witnesses reported a ‘large plume of smoke’ could be seen for miles around.

Crews used four pumps and an additional water carrier during the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fast actions from our neighbouring crews, including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and local farmers meant the fire was under control and contained quickly to prevent further fire spread.”

Becky Fox, a local resident, has shared images and videos capturing the blaze with the Derbyshire Times.

Fire crews were called to a huge fire in a field in Hillstown, near Bolsover.

1. Firefighters battle large grass fire in Derbyshire field

Fire crews were called to a huge fire in a field in Hillstown, near Bolsover. Photo: Becky Fox

Photo Sales
The incident took place at 1.43 pm on Sunday, August 10.

2. Firefighters battle large grass fire in Derbyshire field

The incident took place at 1.43 pm on Sunday, August 10. Photo: Becky Fox

Photo Sales
Dozens from firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were tackling the blaze,

3. Firefighters battle large grass fire in Derbyshire field

Dozens from firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were tackling the blaze, Photo: Becky Fox

Photo Sales
Witnesses reported a  ‘large plume of smoke’ could be seen for miles around.

4. Firefighters battle large grass fire in Derbyshire field

Witnesses reported a  ‘large plume of smoke’ could be seen for miles around. Photo: Becky Fox

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceNottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice