Photos and video show fallen Peak District hiker airlifted – as Mountain Rescue appeal to drivers blocking roads

Edale Mountain Rescue crews were called to assist a walker who had taken a tumble on frozen slippery terrain in Lady Booth Clough, above Edale Youth Hostel, just before midday on Saturday, January 11.

The party he was with were well prepared and had already made sure the casualty was insulated and had had some simple pain relief for their very painful injuries.

Team members made their way up to the casualties location but the rescuers’ access to this incident was slowed down by poorly parked cars.

Once on scene, Edale Mountain Rescue were able to administer strong pain relief. Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were also called to assist.

Given the challenging conditions underfoot, with a foot of snow over steep bouldery heather, Rescue 912 helicopter from HMCG was tasked to assist.

The hiker was airlifted to an ambulance in Edale where he received further medical help.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Yet again, a multi agency job rescuing a walker in challenging conditions.

“It is worth noting, rescuers access to this incident was slowed down by cars parked and abandoned in various locations. Please be mindful when enjoying these beautiful snowy conditions that the emergency services may need to get passed where you have left your car!

“If you require help on the hills, call 999 and ask for Police- Mountain Rescue”

