Photos and video show air ambulance attending emergency incident in Derbyshire

The air ambulance landed at a greenfield site by Hunter Road in Belper shortly after 10am today (Thursday, June 26).
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) confirmed that emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency nearby and one person was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for EMAS said: “East Midlands Ambulance Service received a call at 10am today, Thursday 26 June 2025, to a private address in Belper. The caller reported a medical emergency.
“We dispatched an ambulance, four ambulance cars and the air ambulance. One patient was taken to Royal Derby Hospital.”
