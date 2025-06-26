Photos and video show air ambulance attending emergency incident in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:22 BST
The East Midlands Air Ambulance landed in Belper this morning after reports of a medical emergency.

The air ambulance landed at a greenfield site by Hunter Road in Belper shortly after 10am today (Thursday, June 26).

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) confirmed that emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency nearby and one person was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for EMAS said: “East Midlands Ambulance Service received a call at 10am today, Thursday 26 June 2025, to a private address in Belper. The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We dispatched an ambulance, four ambulance cars and the air ambulance. One patient was taken to Royal Derby Hospital.”

Witnesses have reported seeing an air ambulance land at a greenfield site by Hunter Road in Belper shortly after 10 am today (Thursday, June 26).

Emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency and one person was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency and one person was taken to hospital.

