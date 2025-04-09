Photos and video capture blaze that broke out in the Peak District – as fire service issues update on incident

A wildfire on Beeley Moor which started Tuesday, April 8 is now out – after Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) was mobilised to the incident at around 2.40pm.

Eight fire crews attended the wildfire, with the cause being a controlled burn that escalated and involved approximately 45 hectares of land.

Attending crews were from Chesterfield, Matlock (with the Unimog), Bolsover, Buxton (with the water carrier), Bakewell, Alfreton, Crich and South Yorkshire’s Lowedges – supported by colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary and their drone unit.

Firefighters worked into the evening to extinguish the fire and prevent any further spread, using a combination of equipment including beaters, water back packs and hose reel jets. They left the scene at 8.52pm

A reinspection was carried out this morning, with a stop message being issued at 6.32am, signalling an end to the incident.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Wildfire Lead, Station Manager Mark King, said: “Landowners routinely carry out controlled burning to manage vegetation and minimise the risk of wildfires, following strict laws and codes of practice as set out by the government and local wildfire control plans.

“However, conditions can change in an instant and on this occasion the weather changed rapidly with strong winds causing the controlled burn to spread and turn into wildfire.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the attending fire crews who worked in challenging conditions to limit further spread of the fire and bring the incident to the quickest and safest conclusion, to protect residents, wildlife and the local ecosystem.”

1 . Beeley Moor fire This photo captured the extent of the blaze. Photo: Villager Jim Photo Sales

2 . Beeley Moor fire This photo of the fire was taken at Chatsworth. Photo: Ellie Harris Photo Sales